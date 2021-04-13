Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand’s India website: Launch soon

Express Drives was the first publication to report that the deliveries of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will begin in the country starting April 2021.

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is all set to land on Indian shores! The company has listed the hyper sports tourer on its official website for India that hints towards the nearing launch. Earlier, Express Drives had reported about the India launch timeline of the new Hayabusa and we were the first publication to report that the deliveries of the new 2021 model will begin in the country starting April 2021. Powering the new 2021 Hayabusa model is the same 1340cc four-cylinder engine but it has been reworked to deliver desired characteristics. However, one downer here is the fact that the power output has gone down from 197 hp to 190 hp while the peak torque output of 150Nm is also slightly lower than the outgoing model. The company has claimed that the torque delivery has been revised to be stronger and this can be seen as compensation for the loss in power and torque.

Talking of the chassis, the bike retains the same twin-spar aluminium frame from the previous bike. A lighter Euro-5 compliant exhaust system has been fitted on the new model that has helped in weight-saving, 2 kg to be precise and the bike now tips the scales at 264kg. The seat height on the new model is 800mm while the ground clearance is now 120mm, which is a bit lower than the outgoing model. Talking of electronics, this is one area where the bike has gained quite a lot of goodies.

In order to be precise, the Hayabusa now comes with a new six-axis IMU along with a 10-level traction control system, 10-level wheelie control and also, 3-level engine brake control. In addition, you get three power modes along with launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and hill hold control as well. When the Hayabusa was on sale in India previously, the last known ex-showroom price was Rs 13.75 lakh, thanks to the CKD route. The new model is expected to demand a significant premium and if you ask us, we are expecting a price tag slightly north of the Rs 15 lakh mark.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.