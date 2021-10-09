Detel partners with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence

Detel has partnered with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence. It aims to be most trusted low-speed two-wheeler manufacturer in India.

By:October 9, 2021 9:21 AM

Detel EV, which launched the Detel EasyPlus- its flagship electric bike – this week, has joined hands with Electric One, India’s first multi-brand platform offering two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles. This tie-up will help Detel get closer to its customers and strengthen its foothold in Delhi NCR and Gurgaon region, making available the Detel EasyPlus and other upcoming models across 50 stores of Electric One across Delhi NCR.

Detel had showcased the electric two-wheeler EasyPlus at the Ride Asia Expo. “Being a home-grown brand for the masses, Detel’s vision is to be the most trusted low-speed two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The brand offers a sustainable mobility solution to the daily commuting needs of an average user. Detel is poised to create a benchmark in India’s transportation space at the most economical price range,” the start-up said in a statement.

Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel, added: “We see this partnership with Electric One as a long-term strategic tie-up. Electric One is renowned for its efficiency and expertise in bringing highly innovative products equipped with the best technology from the best of brands. With this association, we aim to expand our foothold across metros as well as in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and even smaller towns and rural areas, in order to build a connection with our audience.”

Bhatia added that the company hopes this collaboration will turn out to be profitable and successful in a short span of time and that both partners can together reach greater heights.

“We are very excited to start the distribution of Detel EVs through our Star EV Alliance portfolio. India is ready to set the e-mobility transformation; our dealerships and customers should offer the best collection in the market,” said Guido Quill, the co-founder & director of Electric One.

Besides providing innovative products, Detel said it offers value-added services including roadside assistance services and insurance. Detel electric vehicles will be available for purchase with the EMI option from ShopSe as well.

