Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

OLX studied its platform data of the demand and supply of cycles from October 2019 to March 2020, the pre-Covid baseline, with the post-lockdown period of June 2020 to March 2021

Image for representational purposes only

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2021, pre-owned goods sales and purchase platform OLX totted up some data to reveal that it has witnessed a massive boom in bicycles. Having become a new favourite hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic, data on OLX reveals that the demand for pre-owned bicycles grew by 100 percent. The firm also states that the number of unique interactions between a lister and interested users has gone up by 126 percent as compared to pre-Covid-19 data.

As Covid-19 disrupted everyday movement and led to the temporary closure of fitness centres, consumers turned to cycling to meet their fitness and also commuting needs, aligned with the government’s safety and social-distancing protocols.

Users from Delhi-NCR registered the highest demand, more than a 100 percent increase for pre-owned cycles on OLX. Mumbai ranked a close second, with an 83 percent surge in demand for pre-owned bicycles. Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed in their demand for pre-owned cycles, respectively.

The supply (new listings) for cycles on OLX went up by 49 percent, which clearly indicates that that demand far exceeded supply, with users clearly preferring to put their cycles to better use during this time. Hero and Hercules brand of cycles emerged as the most popular brands on OLX.

World Bicycle Day recognizes the synergy between the bicycle and the user to foster creativity and social engagement. OLX, by virtue of its transaction volume, does provide a window into this trend, Sunny Kataria, Head Commercial Excellence, OLX India, said.

