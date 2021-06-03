Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

OLX studied its platform data of the demand and supply of cycles from October 2019 to March 2020, the pre-Covid baseline, with the post-lockdown period of June 2020 to March 2021

By:June 3, 2021 3:52 PM
Image for representational purposes only

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2021, pre-owned goods sales and purchase platform OLX totted up some data to reveal that it has witnessed a massive boom in bicycles. Having become a new favourite hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic, data on OLX reveals that the demand for pre-owned bicycles grew by 100 percent. The firm also states that the number of unique interactions between a lister and interested users has gone up by 126 percent as compared to pre-Covid-19 data.

As Covid-19 disrupted everyday movement and led to the temporary closure of fitness centres, consumers turned to cycling to meet their fitness and also commuting needs, aligned with the government’s safety and social-distancing protocols.

Also read: World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

Users from Delhi-NCR registered the highest demand, more than a 100 percent increase for pre-owned cycles on OLX. Mumbai ranked a close second, with an 83 percent surge in demand for pre-owned bicycles. Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed in their demand for pre-owned cycles, respectively.

The supply (new listings) for cycles on OLX went up by 49 percent, which clearly indicates that that demand far exceeded supply, with users clearly preferring to put their cycles to better use during this time. Hero and Hercules brand of cycles emerged as the most popular brands on OLX.

OLX studied its platform data of the demand and supply of cycles from October 2019 to March 2020, the pre-Covid baseline, with the post-lockdown period of June 2020 to March 2021 to confirm this growing trend.

World Bicycle Day recognizes the synergy between the bicycle and the user to foster creativity and social engagement. OLX, by virtue of its transaction volume, does provide a window into this trend, Sunny Kataria, Head Commercial Excellence, OLX India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector