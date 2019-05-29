Delivery companies might soon electrify their motorcycle fleet, here’s why

Delhi government is currently in talks with multiple home delivery companies in order to convert their two-wheeler fleet into electric vehicles. The talks have initiated after the e-vehicle policy rolled out that is in the final stages of drafting. Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) announced the development yesterday. He also announced that the advisory body has tied-up with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) for a joint evaluation of ideas. The aim is to solve Delhi’s mobility issues including polluting vehicles inadequate last-mile connectivity and more.

He further added that Delhi will also be hosting an event by the name ‘Urban Mobility Lab’ on June 26-27. During the event, the ideas that will be shortlisted will be analysed in the presence of government stakeholders in order to study their feasibility and remove any potential barriers that come in their implementation. Shah said that the body is particularly hopeful the ideas that come up will help solve many long-term challenges. E-vehicle piloting is among the areas in which it is hoping to get ideas. Electric buses have reached tendering stage and the e-vehicle policy draft will be out soon, after the cabinet approves it.

Moreover, he added that after the policy comes out, within three-six months, the body wants a few pilots rolled out. Many last-mile delivery companies are delivering food, groceries, couriers. There is a lot of interest from such companies to electrify their fleet. Private enterprises and organisations with their ideas can apply till June 4.

On the other hand, Akshima Ghate, Principal, Rocky Mountain Institute, said that the body wants to develop pilot projects that address important opportunity areas in Delhi’s mobility system. Solutions may range from data to electric mobility for both goods and passengers, to walking and cycling. Such solutions can provide multiple benefits to the city and its citizens, including improved local air quality, greater access and enhanced reliability.