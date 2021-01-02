December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

During the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS's two-wheelers posted sales of 9.52 Lakh units as against sales of 7.73 Lakh units in the third quarter FY19-20.

By:January 2, 2021 2:00 PM
royal enfield meteor 350

Royal Enfield has posted a healthy increase in the number of motorcycles sold in the last month of the year 2020. The company made a sale of 68,995 motorcycles in the month of December 2020, against the sales of 50,416 motorcycles for the same month in 2019, amounting to an increase of 37 percent. In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 65,492 units in December 2020 which is a growth of 35 percent compared to December 2019’s 48,489 units.

The Chennai-based manufacturer also registered an 82 percent increase in exports from 1,927 units in December 2019 to 3,503 units last month.

royal enfield sales

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5 percent, registering 2,72,084 units in December 2020 as against 2,31,571 units in the month of December 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 20% recording 258,239 units in December 2020 as against 215,619 units in December 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13% registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 27% recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

The company’s total exports grew by 28% registering 94,269 units in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39% with 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.

