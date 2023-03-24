Decathlon Rockrider E-ST100 electric bicycle launched: Priced at Rs 84,999

The new Decathlon Rockrider E-ST100 electric bicycle has been launched in India at Rs 84,999. It is claimed to offer a top speed of 25 kmph and 42 Nm of peak torque.

Decathlon, one of India’s leading sporting goods brands, has forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of its Rockrider E-ST100 bicycle. In the first stage, the company will introduce 150 units of these e-cycles in three stores in Bengaluru: Anubhava, Whitefield and Bannerghatta Road. The new Decathlon Rockrider E-ST100 electric bicycle has been launched in India at Rs 84,999.

Decathlon Rockrider E-ST100 electric bicycle:

Talking about specifications, the Rockrider E-ST100 is equipped with a 250W rear hub motor that develops 42 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 25 kmph post which the electric assistance cuts off as per the Indian norms. This electric cycle has a detachable 380 Wh Samsung lithium-ion cell battery pack that can be charged in six hours and give pedal assistance for up to 100 km on a single charge in mode 1 on flat terrain.

Decathlon claims that the E-ST100 is ARAI certified for maximum power and maximum cut-off speed. Moreover, its battery is BIS certified to ensure safety and quality. This e-cycle is offered in two frame sizes, Medium and Large, to suit different rider heights. Decathlon’s new Rockrider E-ST100 gets three modes of pedal assistance: Eco, Standard and Boost. The company is offering a lifetime warranty on the frame and 2 years or 500 charging cycles warranty on the battery pack.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ebin Mathew, E-Cycle Project Leader, Decathlon Sports India said, “We are debuting the first-ever ‘Rockrider E-ST100’ electric cycle initially in the city of Bengaluru, which is home to Decathlon’s most active cycling community. At Decathlon, we are committed to promoting sustainable transport and encouraging an active lifestyle and this new addition is a testament of it.”

