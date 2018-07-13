Dani Pedrosa bids goodbye to MotoGP: What led to retirement of 32-year old sensation

Renowned MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa has announced his retirement at the end of this season. This puts an end to the 18-year long career of the 32-year old Spaniard who announced his retirement just before the German GP. Dani Pedrosa is one of the most experienced riders in MotoGP and is known for his humbleness. Dani Pedrosa made his debut in the year 2006 and he helped Honda win seven constructor's titles. There have been speculations in the past that Dani Pedrosa would join a satellite team next year after exiting the Repsol Honda MotoGP team towards the end of 2018. Dani Pedrosa has made three world titles to his name and has been 54 times on the podium. The 2018 season has not been very good for Dani Pedrosa and he experienced an injury during a race.

Repsol Honda and Dani Pedrosa separated last month when the team signed Jorge Lorenzo as Pedrosa's replacement. In the premier class, Dani Pedrosa has clinched 31 wins and 112 podium finishes. Besides, he has finished second in the MotoGP championship three times in 2007, 2010 and 2012. Sadly, the MotoGP sensation did not manage to clinch any title win in his entire career.

Dani Pedrosa was expected to join Yamaha but the latest announcement has put an end to all rumours. With 11 more races left in the season, Dani Pedrosa would like to make the most of it before expecting a grand farewell. Regarding his retirement, Dani Pedrosa said that he had been thinking to retire since long and now he has some different priorities in life. He says that despite having good opportunities to keep racing, he did not feel that he has the same intensity for racing as before. Dani Pedrosa announced his retirement by saying - "I have fulfilled my dream of becoming a racer." Yes, indeed!