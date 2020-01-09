Damon Hypersport with 322kmph top speed, 322 km range is world’s safest, smartest electric motorcycle!

Damon Motorcycles has unveiled what they claim to be the world's smartest and safest all-electric motorcycle. The Damon Hypersport gets 200hp of power along with 200Nm of torque under its sleeve that pushes it to a maximum speed of 322kmph. That said, the e-bike can put many of the litre-class bikes to shame. When it comes to range, the number is equally impressive. The electric superbike can deliver a whopping 322 km on a single charge. Not only this, the bike offers an even better range in the city at 483 km. Damon Hypersport gets power from a 20 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack and can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in under 3 seconds. Now to one of the most interesting features of the Damon Hypersport!

The electric superbike gets Damon's Shift system that electronically adjusts the riding position on the go. This is done by moving the footpegs and handlebars. That said, the rider can opt for a sporty or a comfortable riding position. The Damon Hypersport also gets a CoPilot system that builds a 360-degree safety net in order to predict hazards and warn the rider. The bike's CoPilot system has a platform created by BlackBerry that helps in tracking the speed, direction and velocity of numerous objects at a time surrounding the motorcycle.

The sensors send the signals and these are then processed by the onboard computers in order to predict threats of an accident. The system warns the rider through LEDs, haptic alerts and through a rear view mirror. The first 25 units of the Damon Hypersrport will get Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension and a single-sided carbon fibre swingarm and hence, will be sold as limited edition units. While the limited-edition models have been priced at $40,000 or Rs 29 lakh, the standard variants will cost $24,995 or Rs 18 lakh.

