Dakar 2019 Day 3 Report: TVS-Sherco’s Michael Metge 10th fastest in the day!

Dakar 2019 Day 3 Report: As the world’s most gruelling motorsport event, the Dakar Rally enters day three, the Indian contingent comprising of 2 teams - TVS-Sherco and Hero MotorSports -- saw a mixed bag of results with some competitors struggling while others making into the leading ten pack. Starting with the Hero 450 RR piloted by Oriol Mena, who put on a brilliant show to finish in 8th place for the day, climbing to the 12th place overall. Meanwhile, team leader from team TVS was 4 minutes of Mena’s pace finishing the day in eleventh place, holding an overall 13th place in the rally. With one rider just shy of the top 10 and one more in them, the Riders with the Indian motorcycling contingent, the morale in team India camps would have been high at the end of the day.

The ride of the day, however, came from the TVS Sherco camp, where Michael Metge who ran into trouble on day 2 where he ran out of fuel, won everyone's heart. Metge showed that the Dakar was for those that could take a hit and keep on going setting the 10th fastest time of the day, moving from position 62 to 26 in the course of the 300 odd-km stage. Meanwhile, the other Metge brother played on his consistency finishing with the 19th fastest time over the course of the day. His brother Adrien stuck with an overall 16th place overall standings as he too posted a strong 19th fastest time over the course of the stage. Aravind KP seems to have maintained his pace, climbing through the ranks steadily moving three spots to 58th place at the end of day 3.

Meanwhile, the rest of the contingent of Hero riders, the day was not as good. Joaquim ‘J-Rod’ Rodrigues finished in 46th place while CS Santosh took a lowly 64th place. Both riders lost their way at a poorly marked waypoint, that spelt trouble for them and some riders with KTM and Honda as well.