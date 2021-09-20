Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here’s how

Royal Enfield says that it intends to take the MiY on helmets, T-shirts and riding jackets to its dealership stores soon.

Royal Enfield has now extended its Make It yours (MiY) program for its range of riding jackets. Touted as the idea/concept of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’, the said initiative is the first by any two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The company says that this initiative has been developed carefully keeping in mind the riders’ need and comfort to provide them an enhanced riding experience. As the name suggests, with this initiative, riders can customize their Royal Enfield riding jackets through a wide range of options. In order to be precise, they can choose through a catalogue of different components that will eventually help them to build their jackets the way they want to.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

The riders can select riding jackets of their choice and customize them from a wide choice of colours, liners, and armours. Along with the colour choices, the said platform also offers the option to add winter and rain liners to the riding jackets. Under the MiY riding jackets initiative, consumers can add armours for impact protection to areas like chest, shoulders and back. In addition, they have an option to choose between Knox and D30. The customization can be done at Royal Enfield’s official online store at Store.royalenfield.com/MYO. The company says that it also intends to take the MIY on helmets, T-shirts and riding jackets to its dealership stores soon.

Speaking on the MiY announcement for riding jackets, Puneet Sood, National Business Head – North and West India & Global Business Head – Apparel, Royal Enfield said that Royal Enfield has always been working towards enhancing the ownership experience for its customers – be it motorcycles or apparel. He added that the brand listens to its riding community who is constantly engaged with them and gives feedback, thus helping in building relevance in the range that RE offers. He also stated that with its MiY initiative, the brand’s advocacy for self-expression and customization grows stronger and after witnessing the overwhelming response to Royal Enfield’s MiY Initiative for the range of motorcycles, helmets and T-shirts, the company decided to take this forward to its range of riding jackets as well.

