Stunning customised Ducati Monster 797 by Rajputana Customs marks Monster’s 25th anniversary

Ducati Monster 797 has become the first officially commissioned Ducati to be customised by Rajputana Customs, which has built itself quite a reputation for brilliant modifications. The Italian bike manufacturer is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the Monster 797 in its custom avatar looks like just the thing need to mark an occasion such as this. The customised Ducati Monster 797 gets custom-built fuel tank, while retaining the Monster's originality. The custom Ducati Monster 797 also gets a new colour scheme and the overall appearance is now more aggressive.

The first ever Ducati Monster was rolled out of the factory in Borgo Panigale, Bologna 25 years ago. It made its first public debut at Intermot international exhibition in Cologne in 1992, followed by a launch in 1993. The minimalistic design approach by designer Miguel Galluzzi was an instant hit and created a new segment of naked sports motorcycles.

Ducati is celebrating Monster 25th anniversary this year.

Ducati Monster went on to become a cult and is recognised the world over, says Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India. He appreciated Rajputana Customs for their “fabulous job” and that the Monster 797 in the Rajputana Custom Edizione Speciale pays the “perfect” homage to the icon.

The customisation of Monster 797 by Rajputana Customs was carried out for several months and the result is most definitely worth the effort. Interested Ducati owners can contact Rajputana Customs and explore customisation options for their Ducati Monster.

Ducati Monster 797 is the entry-level motorcycle in the Monster series and is aimed at young buyers. It is powered by an 803cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 73 hp and 67 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Ducati India also launched Ducati Monster 797+ in the country in June this year. It comes with new accessories that enhance design and functionality at a price tag the same as the Monster 797 at Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Meanwhile, Ducati also launched the Monster 821 at Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India).