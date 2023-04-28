Customers can now book the Matter Aera on Flipkart

The collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards the brand’s omni-channel experience, making the booking experience simpler and quick, on the go.

Matter, the EV start-up, has announced its collaboration with Flipkart, to provide customers with a convenient way to pre-book and buy Matter Aera motorbike. They can also take advantage of special offers available on Flipkart.

The company is aiming to offer consistent and integrated experience across channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships. Through Flipkart’s reach, customer insights and online marketplace experience, Matter will be able to offer its customers the buying experience of Matter Aera.

The all-electric Matter Aera is a unique motorcycle as it is the first electric motorcycle to offer a traditional clutch and gearbox. Priced at Rs 1.43 lakh ex-showroom, the Aera gets a liquid-cooled 5kWh battery pack that helps the e-motorcycle accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in under 6 seconds, while offering a range of 125km on a full charge.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO of Matter, said – “In the era of smartphones and the internet, E-commerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where our collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to a broader audience helping them to access and adopt the new age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd century.”

Bharat Kumar BS, Director – Category Head Electronics Devices & Automobiles, Flipkart, said, “We are excited that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2000 PIN codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the Matter Aera motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits. We look forward to collaborating with Matter to further expand our portfolio of EVs and continue to encourage eco-friendly commuting practices.”