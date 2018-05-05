Custom Vespa PX 150: Insane chop job from Russia’s Butcher Garage is one extreme scooter

We've featured a lot of custom builds and modifications over the time, but this crazily cool looking Vespa has got to be the most extreme chop job we've come across, and not to mention it isn't a scooter modification is nearly as fantastic as this. But the Vespa PX 150 seems to be a perfect donor bike for this build by Butcher Garage from Saint Petersburg, Russia. Run by three friends, Alex, Mitya and Miha, Butcher Garage has been repairing, tuning, tweaking scooters for eight years now. The team relies a lot on German scooter parts specialists SIP Scootershop since they aren't very easily available in Russia. Butcher Shop workshop considers the catalogue for SIP Scootershop their bible.

Butcher and SIP got into talks two years ago about a project that would showcase the expertise of both the brands. During that time, the 'scrambler' styles had become quite in. Considering a heavy trend around scramblers and the fact that manufacturers were showcasing their own at EICMA, Butcher Garage decided to make one of their own - using a Vespa.

The Vespa PX 150 was customised with a twin objective in mind - a city scooter that could off-road well. And Butcher Garage picked on a two-stroke Vespa 150 and the end result is absolutely unrecognisable. The inspiration for it comes from the desert sleds of the 60s and 70s.

The custom Vespa PX 150 project was named 'Escape'. It started with a 1970s Husqvarna fuel tank — which surprisingly wedged right into the Vespa’s chassis with minimal fuss. Much of the original monocoque body has been reworked, and there’s a new head tube too.

The rear suspension of Vespa PX 150 Escape was replaced with an upgraded pair of SIP shocks that run through the middle of the scooter. The entire setup delivers twice as much travel as stock.

The Vespa has been treated to a full hydraulic brake setup, including milled aluminum calipers with enlarged pistons, Galfer discs, and Spiegler braided steel hoses.

You may also like: Royal Enfield KX in pictures: 1140cc V-Twin, gear shifts by hand and classic looks from pre-war era

The team at Butcher designed a board for the front that carries SIP's branding. They drilled it and fit a powerful LED behind it. The tail lamp too comes from SIP catalogue. The crankshaft, reed valve block, ignition, clutch and driveshaft are all upgrades, along with a SIP race exhaust.

Source: Bikeexif