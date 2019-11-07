‘Old Monk’ Royal Enfield Continental GT: A rum coloured custom bike ready to intoxicate!

Custom Royal Enfields are a trend that never goes out of fashion and time and again, we have been coming across some stunning examples of such bikes. Apart from the stunning appearance that these have on offer, sometimes their names are equally catchy. One such bike is the 'Old Monk' that has been created by none other than Bulleteer Customs. Before you get your imagination horses running, no this one doesn't run on Old Monk or anything like that. It's is just a name for the bike and the same is being used for a famous alcoholic drink, in case you don't know. The bike pretty much justifies the name too as the fuel tank of the motorcycle has been painted in rum colour. The fuel tank of the motorcycle looks the same as the unit that used to come fitted on the Continental GT 535 and it looks to be the same bike underneath.

Old Monk uses blacked-out engine, frame and exhaust

The motorcycle has been fitted with a flatter seat in order to accommodate the pillion. In comparison, the Continental GT 535 used to sport a single seat only. The engine, wheels, frame and even the exhaust have been blacked out in order to give the bike a meaner and appealing look. The headlamp on this one is all LED for better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Also, the chopped out front and rear fenders do their part well in enhancing the visuals. Overall, the bike looks quite a stunner and we are sure that Old Monk lovers might want to give it a look considering its name and they won't be disappointed for sure.

Unlike the original Continental GT 535, this one can accommodate a pillion

By the way, do you feel intoxicated by now? Let us know what do you think about this custom Enfield?