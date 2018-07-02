Custom Ducati XDiavel S: Ducati’s biggest cruiser as ‘Flatout Titan’ is even bigger

Rough Crafts is a mighty popular custom house in Taiwan, and the main man Winston Yeh is known for his original ideas that are instantly recognisable. His first chop-job was a Harley-Davidson, where after he worked on BMW, Yamaha and Ducati. He says that the challenge is to apply his own style that looks 'just right' on a motorcycle, whichever it may be. The latest Rough Crafts custom build is a very interesting motorcycle - a cruiser/muscle bike with enormous power. Yeh took a 2016 Ducati XDiavel S and created a big bike that would suit the client, who stands at two metres tall.

The custom house took the biggest Ducati cruiser and transformed it into a motorcycle even bigger. The XDiavel S' seat is now at 880 mm. Since the motorcycle was raised quite a lot, Winston and his team had to first modify the stock bike's stance before getting to cosmetic changes.

The team started with a custom shock linkage (mated to the stock shock) to push the rear up a little. A new subframe was fabricated for the XDiavel S, one that sat higher, and a set of Marzocchi forks was added, held in place by AEM triple trees.

The custom built Ducati XDiavel S now rides on carbon wheels from BST, wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The tyre sizes are the same as stock, including Ducati’s whopping 240-wide at the rear. Beringer brake calipers up front add an extra hit of performance.

There’s an LED rear light from Doghouse Racing hiding under the tail, and gorgeous leather upholstery on the seat to finish it off. Then Winston settled on a stubby number board style for the headlight, equipping it with twin LEDs.

Final touches include timing belt covers, frame covers and a rear sprocket hub kit from AEM Factory and a Sprint filter. Banai Racing was responsible for the rowdy two-into-two exhaust system. Winston’s aptly named the bike ‘Flatout Titan.’ With 152 horses at the ready and lofty proportions, that’s a fairly accurate description.

