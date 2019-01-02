Custom-built Bobber with 1000cc Carberry V-twin: True Bobber with minimalist approach to design

Bobbers or Bob Jobs were pretty much the beginning of motorcycle customisations. In the yesteryear, when one bike did it all - from daily commutes to off-roading and racing - young racers stripped their motorcycles to a minimal getting rid of bits that weren't needed including, of course, the pillion seat to shed weight and go faster. We came across a custom-built Bobber on the Internet that you'll be interested to know more about. What's intriguing about this Bobber is that it is powered by a 1000cc Carberry V-twin that is the brainchild of an Australian manufacturer which bolted two Royal Enfield 500cc engines together to create a 1000cc V. The engine was launched with an objective of being used in custom bikes and Paul Smith of Jugaad & Co. has done just that.

The Alchemy custom-built has been carried out by Paul Smith of Jugaad & Co.

Formerly known as Rag & Bone Customs, India-based Jugaad & Co. has built the 'Alchemy' from the ground up with various parts being custom-built. The handlebar and peanut tank have both been built by hand. The Alchemy has not been given a paint job at all. The greys are polished metal and golden inserts are brass work.

The 1000cc V-twin engine is the brainchild of Paul Carberry who had wanted to combine to two single-cylinder engines to make one powerful 1000cc unit and Royal Enfield engines were chosen for this job.

Carberry Double Barrel 1000

With its 1000cc carburetter engine, the Alchemy puts out 52.2 hp of power and 82 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox with a seven-plate clutch.

Carberry Double Barrel 1000, a 1,000 cc Royal Enfield setup launched at Rs 7.35 lakh

Carberry also launched its 1000cc motorcycle with the same engine in India last year. Carberry started out its life in Australia but ceased production in 2011. Now, Jaspreet Singh Bhatia has teamed up with Paul, and the Carberry brand is back.

The Carberry Double Barrel 1000 has been priced at Rs 7.35 lakh and the engine is also sold individually at a price tag of Rs 4.96 lakh.