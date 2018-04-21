Cross Helmet X1: A smart helmet with head-up display that’ll make you feel like Iron Man

Motorcycles are evolving in today's world. They are now expected to be clean modes of mobility as well, something that even irked Harley-Davidson to begin work on an electric motorcycle. The likes of BMW and Honda are working on self-balancing motorcycles. And while BMW claims that a rider wouldn't need to wear a helmet on its 'smart' motorcycle, before we get to technological prowess of the sort, we need helmets that are evolving with the times. Apparently, safety is not the only objective a helmet has today. If you're an Iron Man fan, you'll be quite chuffed to hear about this new helmet.

Borderless, a Tokyo based startup, has introduced the next step in helmet designs with the Cross Helmet X1. The founder of the company, Arata Oono, is an industrial designer working in the field of automotive designing for 6.5 years.

The Cross Helmet really is a next generation smart helmet with 360-degree viewing angles and furthermore is connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Hence, you remain connected to the world without having to stop.

Cross Helmet gives the rider maximum control through a dedicated smartphone app. It is also equipped with a rearview camera, which brings the view from the bike's rear in front of the rider, eliminating blind spots.

This helmet also features a discrete capacitive touch-panel. The touch-panel allows simple gestures. So, you can control basic features safely while riding. Head up display brings up all the information you want such as the time, directions and weather.

Being high on tech features doesn't mean, safety has been ignored. Cross Helmets meet DOT, ECE 22.05 and JIS safety standards. It comes with safety LED on either side to improve the rider's visibility on the road.

Nope, all this won't come cheap. Cross Helmet X1 smart helmet with a head-up display, rearview camera, noise cancellation, gesture control, DOT approved and other such features, yours for only $1600 (approximately over Rs 1 lakh).