Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home a new Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle

Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the promising young talents in the Indian cricket landscape, recently brought home a stylish new Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle. Jawa Motorcycles shared an image of the same on its social media platforms. Priced from Rs 2.06 lakh to Rs 2.09 lakh, ex-showroom, this new bobber motorcycle was launched in India in September this year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s new Jawa 42 Bobber:

The Jawa 42 Bobber finished in a ‘Moonstone White’ colour scheme will be a new addition to Ruturaj’s garage. This young player has been a consistent performer for Maharashtra in the domestic cricket as well as for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also owns the record for the most centuries by any player in Vijay Hazare Trophy history (12).

Jawa 42 Bobber: Price and specifications

Talking about the Jawa 42 Bobber, it is an amalgamation of the Jawa 42 neo-roadster and the Perak bobber. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 30.2 bhp and 32.64 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that also does its duty in the Perak and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Jawa 42 Bobber gets telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, this motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end with a dual-channel ABS as standard. It is offered in three colours shades: Mystic Copper, Moonstone White & Jasper Red and is priced from Rs 2.06 lakh to Rs 2.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

