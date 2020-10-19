Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

CredR Care app is now available on Playstore for Android users. It is available for booking on-demand servicing across Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Pune and Bengaluru.

Used two-wheeler brand CredR recently launched its on-demand bike servicing app called CredR Care in four cities. The app is available for all Android smartphone users in the cities of Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Pune and Bengaluru. CredR recently forayed into on-demand doorstep servicing space. With the mobile application, users can now book an appointment, pay online, view the servicing history of their two-wheeler and also schedule future servicing.

“CredR has sold over 3 lakh used two-wheelers in the last 5 years and is especially adept at refurbishing two-wheelers before selling them through our showrooms. Our inherent refurbishment capabilities made on-demand servicing a natural extension for the business,” Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR, said.

According to an Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the two-wheeler segment, comprising scooters and bikes, holds 81% of the overall Indian automobile share. This segment is also reportedly growing at a CAGR of 9.48%. CredR believes that the industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services.

Also read: Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

CredR Care App allows users to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient dates and time slots to schedule the doorstep service.

The startup also promises total transparency in spares, accessories, consumables and pricing. The servicing is done by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.