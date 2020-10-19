Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

CredR Care app is now available on Playstore for Android users. It is available for booking on-demand servicing across Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Pune and Bengaluru.

By:Updated: Oct 19, 2020 2:44 PM
credr used bikes

Used two-wheeler brand CredR recently launched its on-demand bike servicing app called CredR Care in four cities. The app is available for all Android smartphone users in the cities of Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Pune and Bengaluru. CredR recently forayed into on-demand doorstep servicing space. With the mobile application, users can now book an appointment, pay online, view the servicing history of their two-wheeler and also schedule future servicing.

“CredR has sold over 3 lakh used two-wheelers in the last 5 years and is especially adept at refurbishing two-wheelers before selling them through our showrooms. Our inherent refurbishment capabilities made on-demand servicing a natural extension for the business,” Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR, said.

According to an Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the two-wheeler segment, comprising scooters and bikes, holds 81% of the overall Indian automobile share. This segment is also reportedly growing at a CAGR of 9.48%. CredR believes that the industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services.

Also read: Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

CredR Care App allows users to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient dates and time slots to schedule the doorstep service.

The startup also promises total transparency in spares, accessories, consumables and pricing. The servicing is done by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know