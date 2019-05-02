Crazy video: Suzuki Hayabusa owner makes popcorn from Akrapovic exhaust; leaves onlookers amazed

Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles India has ever seen. The bike became insanely popular in India after the Bollywood blockbuster 'Dhoom' released in the year 2004 in which John Abraham aka Kabir could be seen leaving the cops behind during chases after carrying out high-profile robberies. Now, a video has recently emerged on the internet in which one of the owners of the legendary sports tourer can be seen using his bike in a unique way. The purpose for which this Suzuki Hayabusa owner is using his bike is rather quite unique. The bike seen in the video uploaded on a YouTube channel namely Turbo Xtreme has been fitted with custom Akrapovic exhaust.

The footage shows the owner feeding some corns into the exhaust opening when the engine is off. After this, the owner of this Suzuki Hayabusa starts the engine and all thanks to the loud Akrapovic unit, the engine comes to life with a booming roar. After some time, corns start popping out of the exhaust. After a while, the exhaust starts throwing popcorns constantly and it actually looks like a popcorn machine in real. The video also shows a lot of onlookers and the coming out of popcorns from the exhaust of the motorcycle indeed leave them amazed.

Watch the Suzuki Hayabusa crazy popcorn video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Suzuki Hayabusa gets power from a 1340cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 197 bhp and 155 Nm. As already mentioned, the Suzuki Hayabusa is not an outright sports bike and is more of a sports tourer. After 20 years of its life, the innings of the motorcycle will come to an end very soon.

Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now! What do you think about the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Video Source: Turbo Xtreme (YouTube)