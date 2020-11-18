Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

As far as the bike goes and if you look at it from the perspective of a motorcycle enthusiast only, the TMC Dumont is certainly one fine piece of art with some serious firepower under its sleeve!

When it comes to crazy motorcycles on the planet, the list is quite never-ending and time & again, we come across numerous examples that make us go Woww! The latest one is better known as TMC Dumont that happens to be a mind-boggling 300hp motorcycle with an engine that has been lifted straight from a Rolls-Royce aircraft. The motorcycle has been designed by Tarso Marques that himself is an ex-F1 driver. Apart from having a massive six-cylinder engine from a 1960s aircraft, the TMC Dumont is also no less than a piece of art. The bike has 36-inch hubless wheels fitted at both ends and these are the biggest units ever fitted on a motorcycle. Moreover, the extremely minimalistic bodywork makes the TMC Dumont look like one rare motorcycle that seems to have ‘just two wheels and an engine’ when you take a glance.

Watch the video here:

The ground clearance on this bike is super low while the wheelbase is long, very long in fact and hence, this is one motorcycle that must be difficult to turn and the rider needs to be very cautious while going through speed breakers, even the regular ones. Also, notice in the video that the giant front wheel would have certainly obstructed the view of the rider. With all these bits, the TMC Dumont is a bike that is quite far away from practicality. But it also needs to be mentioned that crazy stand-out machines and practicality don’t go hand in hand, right!?

As far as the bike goes and if you look at it from the perspective of a motorcycle enthusiast only, the TMC Dumont is certainly one fine piece of art with some serious firepower under its sleeve! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Video source – Fossbytes

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.