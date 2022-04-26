Crayon Motors to offer pan-India roadside assistance: Partners with Global Assure

Every scooter manufactured after March 10 comes bundled with the nationwide roadside assistance scheme – Crayon Motors.

In an effort to push the EV adoption and green mobility, Crayon Motors has today announced to offer nationwide roadside assistance for its entire vehicle line-up. To facilitate the same, the company has joined hands with Global Assure. All the vehicles that have rolled out from the company’s production line after March 10, comes bundled with the RSA scheme. However, existing customers can avail the benefits by paying a reasonable fee for the service.

The RSA is intended to offer peace of mind to the buyers. The service will be available 24×7, and it will provide support in case of breakdown, tyre change, spare key arrangements and more. The consumers will be provided with a toll-free number to avail of the service.

Mayank Jain, Co-Founder and Director of Crayon Motors, commented on the company’s plans, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Global Assure and extend the roadside support services. As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful & seamless EV adoption, such as service, support network, and roadside assistance network, among other things. Crayon Motors is establishing EV-specific RSA by utilising its current network. Our objective has always been to provide an extraordinary level of service so that every client is taken care of both before and after they purchase a vehicle.

“Crayon Motors is a premium EV two wheeler brand, and Global Assure is happy to be chosen as their partner for RSA to serve their customers. Global Assure has a wide range of network, alarm centre and toll free number to cater to their customer on pan India basis to provide seamless service. Further, Global Assure is committed to make e-Mobility mission a success.” Looking forward to a great partnership with Crayon Motors in India-Rohit Gupta-Head-Strategic Alliances, Global Assure.

Also Read – Audi Mexico recycles 90% of the residues generated in its production process