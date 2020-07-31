Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

The proposal by Zeitz suggests scrapping 30 percent of the current models in the favour of a more sorted lineup. So far, the models that would be axed have not been revealed but expect a lot of bikes to retire especially from the Softail family that includes as many as 14 models. Here is why the upcoming India-bound 350cc Harley might be in danger.

The year 2020 is no less than a nightmare for multiple sectors and the automotive space is no different! Not only the production of the vehicles is getting affected but the sales have taken a severe hit too. America has been one of the worst affected nations by Covid-19 and hence, for obvious reasons, the industries and companies there are seeing some of the worst days. One such manufacturer is Harley-Davidson that has reported a loss of USD 92 million. Now, in order to offset the losses a bit, the company has came up with a new ‘Hardwire’ plan that includes aborting some of the models that the brand was planning to bring in the coming months. Now the worst piece of news is that the company’s strategy might include a 350cc low-cost motorcycle that was meant for Indian and some of the Asian markets.

Previously, the brand had announced the introduction of as many as 50 new models over the next five years. As a part to rejig strategies, the proposal of Jochen Zeitz, President, CEO and Chairman, Harley-Davidson suggests scrapping 30 percent of the current models in the favour of a more sorted lineup. So far, the models that would be axed have not been revealed but expect a lot of bikes to retire especially from the Softail family that includes as many as 14 models. Now here comes the worrying part. During one of the conversations, Zeitz said that complexity needed to be dramatically reduced and goals set needed to be achievable and realistic. He adds that the company is streamlining its motorcycle models by approximately 30 percent with plans to further refine its product portfolio.

This will enable the brand to invest in the products and platforms that matter the most while better balancing the company’s investment in new, high-potential segments. The reason why we think that India-bound 350cc Harley might not be a part of the plans now is because Zeitz further stated that “the brand is not willing to sacrifice the strength of its legacy in a quest for pure volume growth going forward”.

So, does this mean the end of an “affordable Harley” dream for the riders here in India? Well, only time will tell.

Source – Revzilla

