Covid-19 Pandemic: Yamaha extends warranty and free service period till June 2020

Yamaha says that under the company's Lifetime Quality Care approach, it is extending the benefits for its customers for an additional 60 days from the date of expiry.

By:Published: March 30, 2020 11:29:52 AM

Yamaha Motor India has made multiple announcements for its customers during the Coronavirus lockdown. The company said in a press statement that it has extended the warranty period for its customers till June 2020. This will be applicable for vehicles whose warranty will be expiring between 15th March and 15th April. Yamaha says that as the company’s Lifetime Quality Care approach, it is extending the benefits for its customers for an additional 60 days from the date of expiry. Not only the company is extending the warranty period but free services that are expiring between 15th March to 15th April 2020 also be extended till June 2020.

The extension of warranty is applicable on the extended warranty as well. That said if the extended warranty of your vehicle is getting expired between 15th March-20 to 15th April, the same will be extended till 20th June.  Moreover, the annual maintenance contracts expiring between 15th March to 15th April 2020 will be extended too till June-20. All Yamaha dealerships have been informed to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the customers smoothly.

Just like Yamaha, multiple other manufacturers have also announced warranty period extensions for the respective customers. BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6400 crore are still lying at the dealerships across India unsold. FADA had requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till 31st May. However, the apex court has only extended the deadline for 10 days once the lockdown lifts up. And there is a catch too! The Supreme Court has only allowed for 10 percent of the remaining BS4 vehicles to be sold during the said period.

Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto reviews and more, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features