Covid-19 Pandemic: Yamaha extends warranty and free service period till June 2020

Yamaha Motor India has made multiple announcements for its customers during the Coronavirus lockdown. The company said in a press statement that it has extended the warranty period for its customers till June 2020. This will be applicable for vehicles whose warranty will be expiring between 15th March and 15th April. Yamaha says that as the company’s Lifetime Quality Care approach, it is extending the benefits for its customers for an additional 60 days from the date of expiry. Not only the company is extending the warranty period but free services that are expiring between 15th March to 15th April 2020 also be extended till June 2020.

The extension of warranty is applicable on the extended warranty as well. That said if the extended warranty of your vehicle is getting expired between 15th March-20 to 15th April, the same will be extended till 20th June. Moreover, the annual maintenance contracts expiring between 15th March to 15th April 2020 will be extended too till June-20. All Yamaha dealerships have been informed to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the customers smoothly.

Just like Yamaha, multiple other manufacturers have also announced warranty period extensions for the respective customers. BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6400 crore are still lying at the dealerships across India unsold. FADA had requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till 31st May. However, the apex court has only extended the deadline for 10 days once the lockdown lifts up. And there is a catch too! The Supreme Court has only allowed for 10 percent of the remaining BS4 vehicles to be sold during the said period.

