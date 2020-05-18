Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

SMIPL had suspended its plant operations from March 23, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown in order to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic spread.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has restarted production at its Haryana plant amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The company claims that it has recommenced manufacturing operations at the said production facility ensuring the implementation of the necessary safety norms and social distancing guidelines as directed by the Government of India. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has recommenced manufacturing operations at its plant at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram after receiving permission from the concerned authorities. SMIPL had suspended its plant operations from March 23, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown in order to avoid the Covid-19 pandemic spread.

In order to ensure safety against the Covid-19 pandemic, Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued detailed guidelines for its employees that includes measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks, periodic sanitization and also avoiding movement in large groups among others. Moreover, Suzuki has installed disinfectant chamber for individuals in order to prevent any infection and at the same time, maintain a safe working environment.

Commenting on the current situation and measures taken by the company, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that as Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts its plant operation, the company’s priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees since it continues to fight against Covid-19. He further adds that at the onset, SMIPL will resume operations with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per Government’s directive. He also said that the company has implemented detailed operating guidelines with an emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all the employees.

He concluded his statement by saying that in order to overcome the challenges due to the ongoing situation, the company believes that it is necessary that everyone of us stays together in high spirits by continuing to motivate each other in these unprecedented times.

