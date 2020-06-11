Covid-19 Lockdown: Maxxis India restarts production at Sanand plant after 42 days

Maxxis India claims that it has laid down numerous guidelines for the employees at the manufacturing facility that will operate in shifts with restricted manpower. In addition to this, all employees will also be provided with masks to cover their faces during the entire duration of their presence at the unit.

By:Published: June 11, 2020 8:18 AM

Maxxis India has announced that it has partially restarted production at its manufacturing facility at Sanand in Gujarat. With restricted manpower, the said Maxxis manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines after the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Gujarat State Government listed a few relaxations in the state. Maxxis India had shut the operations of its manufacturing facility on 23rd March, 2020 for 42 days following Government’s order of a complete lockdown across India. Maxxis India has laid down certain guidelines with which the manufacturing facility will operate in shifts with restricted manpower. In addition to this, all employees will be provided with masks to cover their face during the entire duration of their presence at the unit. Also, employees will practice social distancing and maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance from each other. In addition, at the entrance and exit of the plant, all employees will also pass through the disinfectant tunnel.

Speaking on the latest development, Liu Chun Hsuan, Plant Head, Maxxis India, said that the company welcomes the announcement of reopening manufacturing in Gujarat made by the central and state governments. He adds that following the order, the brand has restarted partial production from 4th May at our state-of-the-art facility in Sanand. He also said that all activities will be carried out in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines while also observing the company’s highest standards of safety and hygiene for the company’s employees.

The Indian automotive industry is gradually resuming back to normal amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Almost every manufacturer has restarted production facilities and dealerships across the country. The situation is expected to get normalise in the coming days, however, the future state of Covid-19 cases in India is still unpredictable.

