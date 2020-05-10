Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Classic Legends currently offers three motorcycles in India under the Jawa brand name. These include the Jawa, Forty-Two and the Perak.

By:Published: May 10, 2020 1:58:08 PM

Classic Legends has announced that Jawa Motorcycles dealerships across India have resumed operations. The brand’s selected outlets have resumed operations depending on the permission from the local authorities. The company has announced a seven-step safety protocol that is being implemented in the interest of public safety and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Classic Legends says that Jawa dealerships along with the service centers are being properly sanitized and so is the case with test ride and display vehicles. In addition to this, the company is making sure that the thermal screening of its employees and the showroom visitors is also done.

Classic Legends also says that the visits to the dealerships are now appointment-based and the company is offering priority support as well. The brand says that its staff has also been trained to implement social distancing better and maintain high hygiene levels as well. The documentation is also being done digitally and the company is offering extended support to the customers and interested buyers through WhatsApp, calls and emails. Last but definitely not the least, Classic Legends is also offering doorstep delivery of the bikes. Also, if you are someone interested in taking the test ride of a Jawa, the same can be done at your doorstep as well.

A lot of manufacturers have resumed operations at their production facilities and dealerships with all the necessary measures in place. Like many manufacturers, the Covid-19 outbreak has also impacted the production and supply chain for Jawa Motorcycles as well. Classic Legends currently offers three motorcycles in India under the Jawa brand name. These include the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak. The Jawa and the Forty-Two are on sale in two variants with single-channel and dual-channel ABS.

Stay tuned for more updates!

