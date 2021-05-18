Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

The warranty extension is also applicable on Husqvarna products, two of which are currently sold in the Indian market - Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

Due to the devastating second Covid-19 wave, several manufacturers have extended the warranties of their products. At the same time, periodic service schedules too have been extended. Now KTM India has followed suit and has extended warranties as well as periodic service schedules till July 31, 2021. This is applicable for all those vehicles whose scheduled services as well as warranties were till May 31, 2021. Due to the curfew and lockdown situation in a majority of the states and the understanding that vehicle owners are supposed to stay inside their homes and not go outside, the warranties have been extended. The warranty extension is also applicable on Husqvarna products, two of which are currently sold in the Indian market – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking) said, “Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period. Hence, we have rolled out two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models.”

KTM India, in other news, will be looking to introduce the all-new RC390. The motorcycle has been spotted on multiple occasions internationally. It is likely by the year-end, the bike could be in our markets. It will be made at the Bajaj plant in Chakan. Husqvarna in the meanwhile will be using the Bajaj Chetak platform and making its own EVs. The first concept we saw was in the form of the Vektorr concept. While the Vektorr had a limited range and top speed, it is likely that in production form there could be a big change. This EV could be launched in India sometime next year, once the international unveil happens. Expect it to be costlier than the Bajaj product by a smidgen.

