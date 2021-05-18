Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

The warranty extension is also applicable on Husqvarna products, two of which are currently sold in the Indian market - Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. 

By:May 18, 2021 12:46 PM

Due to the devastating second Covid-19 wave, several manufacturers have extended the warranties of their products. At the same time, periodic service schedules too have been extended. Now KTM India has followed suit and has extended warranties as well as periodic service schedules till July 31, 2021. This is applicable for all those vehicles whose scheduled services as well as warranties were till May 31, 2021. Due to the curfew and lockdown situation in a majority of the states and the understanding that vehicle owners are supposed to stay inside their homes and not go outside, the warranties have been extended. The warranty extension is also applicable on Husqvarna products, two of which are currently sold in the Indian market – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

Also Read KTM 790 Duke review

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking) said, “Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period. Hence, we have rolled out two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models.”

KTM India, in other news, will be looking to introduce the all-new RC390. The motorcycle has been spotted on multiple occasions internationally. It is likely by the year-end, the bike could be in our markets. It will be made at the Bajaj plant in Chakan. Husqvarna in the meanwhile will be using the Bajaj Chetak platform and making its own EVs. The first concept we saw was in the form of the Vektorr concept. While the Vektorr had a limited range and top speed, it is likely that in production form there could be a big change. This EV could be launched in India sometime next year, once the international unveil happens. Expect it to be costlier than the Bajaj product by a smidgen.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief by Mercedes-Benz

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief by Mercedes-Benz

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!