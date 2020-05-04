Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

The low-speed electric two-wheelers are the ones the company hopes will sell the highest.

The Covid-19 pandemic has definitely taught us a lot of things for the future. Some of them include the fact that life can be taken a bit more leisurely, we need to wash hands regularly, maintain social distancing and others. As one of the most polluted countries in the world, India has come to terms with the fact that lesser vehicles mean lower pollution levels as well. For example, Delhi recorded a 60 per cent drop in pollution levels from the time the lockdown was implemented. Hero Electric, one of the major electric two-wheeler vehicle manufacturers in India believes that the adoption of EVs will now be faster. People have started realising that ICE vehicles pollute more. It is also being said that the low-cost electric two-wheelers will definitely gain more bookings.

Compared to a conventional ICE two-wheeler, the electric scooter doesn’t pollute and is in fact, more economical to run as well. A majority of the electric two-wheelers these days come with portable batteries. This will reduce the time needed for charging or standing in line for fuel. Hero Electric says that it is ready for the increased demand for two-wheelers. The company recently introduced a discount scheme for vehicles booked online.

Hero is not the only one predicting this. Another electric two-wheeler maker, Ampere, too echoes the same sentiments. Ampere says that prospective customers, after the lockdown, will want to cut down on expenses. Fuel and service costs will be a major aspect. Electric two-wheelers come into picture here. Low as well as higher speed options are available in the market. It also depends on the daily usage pattern of the customer.

We want to pose this question to you as a reader. Are you looking to actively shift to an electric two-wheeler? What is the reason for the shift? What parameters are you looking for in your new electric vehicle? Do let us know.

