Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

The low-speed electric two-wheelers are the ones the company hopes will sell the highest.

By:Published: May 4, 2020 3:21:39 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has definitely taught us a lot of things for the future. Some of them include the fact that life can be taken a bit more leisurely, we need to wash hands regularly, maintain social distancing and others. As one of the most polluted countries in the world, India has come to terms with the fact that lesser vehicles mean lower pollution levels as well. For example, Delhi recorded a 60 per cent drop in pollution levels from the time the lockdown was implemented. Hero Electric, one of the major electric two-wheeler vehicle manufacturers in India believes that the adoption of EVs will now be faster. People have started realising that ICE vehicles pollute more. It is also being said that the low-cost electric two-wheelers will definitely gain more bookings.

Also Read Hero Electric offers discounts

Compared to a conventional ICE two-wheeler, the electric scooter doesn’t pollute and is in fact, more economical to run as well. A majority of the electric two-wheelers these days come with portable batteries. This will reduce the time needed for charging or standing in line for fuel. Hero Electric says that it is ready for the increased demand for two-wheelers. The company recently introduced a discount scheme for vehicles booked online.

Hero is not the only one predicting this. Another electric two-wheeler maker, Ampere, too echoes the same sentiments. Ampere says that prospective customers, after the lockdown, will want to cut down on expenses. Fuel and service costs will be a major aspect. Electric two-wheelers come into picture here. Low as well as higher speed options are available in the market. It also depends on the daily usage pattern of the customer.

We want to pose this question to you as a reader. Are you looking to actively shift to an electric two-wheeler? What is the reason for the shift? What parameters are you looking for in your new electric vehicle? Do let us know.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Jeep India post-lockdown plans: Home delivery, online bookings

Jeep India post-lockdown plans: Home delivery, online bookings

Honda exports 2,630 bikes, scooters amid Covid-19 lockdown: Domestic sales stood at nil!

Honda exports 2,630 bikes, scooters amid Covid-19 lockdown: Domestic sales stood at nil!

Skoda Superb recalled in India for this fault: More than 2,000 cars affected

Skoda Superb recalled in India for this fault: More than 2,000 cars affected

Mahindra sells record number of tractors when passenger car sales were zero

Mahindra sells record number of tractors when passenger car sales were zero

Aprilia RS660 Supersport spotted testing undisguised: A worthy Daytona alternative?

Aprilia RS660 Supersport spotted testing undisguised: A worthy Daytona alternative?

Auto industry needs to be treated as 'essential services': SIAM seeks govt nod to restart operations

Auto industry needs to be treated as 'essential services': SIAM seeks govt nod to restart operations

Book a Jeep Compass online as FCA starts 'Touch-free' sales

Book a Jeep Compass online as FCA starts 'Touch-free' sales

Most powerful modern-classic! Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400

Most powerful modern-classic! Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400