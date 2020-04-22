Covid-19 Effect: Ducati extends warranty period till 31st May, price hike on extended warranty postponed!

The said offer is valid across Ducati dealerships located in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Ducati India has made some announcements keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The company has announced a warranty extension till 31st May for bikes whose warranty period is expiring between 24th March and 3rd May. Moreover, Ducati India had plans to implement a price hike on extended warranty but with the ongoing situation, the company has postponed the same. That said, the price hike for the extended warranty will now come into effect starting June 1, 2020. Ducati India also announced that in case of warranty expiration during the period from 3rd May 2020, a customer will still be able to buy Extended Warranty before 1st June, 2020.

Ducati’s press statement says that the extended warranty program can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati. Customers can also activate it during the standard warranty period. The said offer is valid across Ducati dealerships located in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Amid the ongoing lockdown, multiple manufacturers have announced warranty and service period extensions for the customers and most of them have extended these services by two months.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that due to the current lockdown, Ducati India understands that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. He further added that the company is fully committed towards providing the best services to its customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. He concluded his statement by saying that with the relaxation in extended warranty price hike, the company is hoping to add support at the moment to the Ducati family.

