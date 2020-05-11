Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

Bajaj Auto says that customers can reach out on the toll-free number 7219821111 to check the status of the dealership or service centre in different cities across the country.

Bajaj Auto has started the reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of India starting 4th May 2020. The company says that this reopening of facilities is as per the guidelines by the Central and State governments with the dealerships taking permission from the respective local authorities. Bajaj Auto claims that all the company’s touch points are following some mandatory protocols in the favour of the safety of the customers and dealer staff. All the facilities have been sanitized prior to the restart of the business. Bajaj Auto says that there are social distancing protocols in place at all the customer facing touchpoints at the dealerships. Moreover, thermal screening is mandatory at the entrance and regular monitoring of employees’ health is being done in order to ensure a completely safe environment at dealership and service locations.

Commenting on the reopening of touchpoints, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto says that the country is gearing up for the new normal post the Covid-19 pandemic and Bajaj Auto is ready for the same. He adds that the opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start. Sharma said that in order to ensure safety and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow process has been ensured for both Sales & Service.

Bajaj Auto had earlier announced the extension of free services and warranty for its customers. Sharma also says that the brand has now prioritised commencement of workshops to ensure that the vehicle service requirements of all its existing customers are met. The company says that its engineers and workshops are all set to ensure that all service requests are met as soon as possible. Bajaj Auto says that customers can reach out on the toll-free number 7219821111 to check the status of the dealership or service centre in different cities across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.