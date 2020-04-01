Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj auto extends free service and warranty period till 31st May

Bajaj Auto says that any vehicle for which warranty is getting expired between March and April (up to 30th April) time validity will get extended by 2 months.

Bajaj Auto has extended free service and warranty periods for its two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. The said decision comes in the wake of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown that is currently slated to lift on 14th April. Bajaj Auto says that for two-wheelers, the warranty and free service period of vehicles that are expiring between 20th March 2020 to 30th April, 2020 will be extended until 31st May, 2020. On the other hand, in case of commercial vehicles that include the three-wheelers and Qute, for which free service is getting due till 30th April 2020, the time validity for the same will get extended by 2 months. Moreover, the company says that any vehicle for which warranty is getting expired between March and April (up to 30th April) time validity will get extended by 2 months.

Commenting on this situation, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that in view of the current situation of a mandated lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bajaj Auto has decided to extend its service and warranty period of all our vehicles. He said that while social distancing in such troubled times is a collective responsibility, the company wanted to ensure that its customers do not face any hurdles as they will not be able to avail Bajaj’s services for the interim period.

Bajaj Auto says that it has ensured that its nationwide dealerships will pass on the benefits of free service and extended warranty to all its customers. With the Coronavirus outbreak, multiple auto manufacturers have announced warranty and service period extensions for their products. Prior to that, companies had announced shutdowns at their plants keeping in mind the alarming situation.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for such updates. For more, subscribe and visit our Express Drives YouTube channel. Stay safe and stay home to further prevent the spread of this virus!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.