Covid-19 effect: Hero MotoCorp extends warranty, free service period till 30th June

Hero MotoCorp has extended the free service and warranty period for its customers very recently. Here's is if your bike is covered!

By:Published: April 8, 2020 11:23:24 AM

Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI Super Splendor, stops production of all BS-IV products

Hero MotoCorp has announced warranty and service period extension amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The company said in a press statement that all scheduled Free Service (FSC) that are expiring between March 21 to April 30 will be extended till June 30, 2020. Moreover, all services under Joyride (AMC) that are expiring between March 21 to April 30 will be extended till June 30, 2020. Hero MotoCorp also said that it is offering Road Side Assistance, in areas where the same is permitted by the local authorities. During the current situation, Hero MotoCorp is also offering support to the customers in terms of queries related to sales, after-sales, service and warranty via its tollfree number 18002660018 that is active 24×7.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in India, numerous manufacturers have announced free service and warranty period extensions. Moreover, the companies are doing their bits with donations and helping in multiple ways by setting up medical facilities, providing ration, health kits and more. In other news, Hero MotoCorp has removed the Xtreme 200R from its official website for India. Earlier, the company had removed the Xtreme 200S and the Pulse 200T from the said website bit interestingly, the two models have appeared again and their BS6 models will be launched soon in India.

With the BS6 update, expect the prices to go up in the range of Rs 3000 to Rs 7000. Recently, the company has also revealed the specifications of the BS6 compliant XPulse 200 and the new model makes lesser power and torque compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Last but definitely not the least, all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring during the ongoing lockdown period will be extended till the 30th of June, 2020.

