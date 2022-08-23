Corrit Hover 2.0, Hover 2.0+ e-bikes launched in India: Priced from Rs 79,999

The new Corrit Hover 2.0 and Hover 2.0+ electric bikes have been launched in India. They are priced from Rs 79,999, ex-showroom, and claimed to offer a range of up to 110 km per charge.

Gurugram-based electric vehicle start-up, Corrit Electric, has launched two new low-speed fat tire electric bikes in India, the Hover 2.0 and Hover 2.0+. While the new Hover 2.0 has been priced at Rs 79,999, the Hover 2.0+ will retail at Rs 89,999. These e-bikes will be available in four colours, namely Red, Yellow, Black and White.

Corrit Electric has simultaneously also opened its first-ever offline store at the Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida where the e-bikes will be available for sale alongside online channels. The Hover 2.0 is powered by a 1.5kWh battery, whereas the Hover 2.0+ gets a larger 1.8kWh unit. Both the electric bikes have a top speed of 25 kmph and the company claims they are capable of going from 0-25 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Talking about range, the new Hover 2.0 has a range of 80 km per charge while the Hover 2.0+ is claimed to offer a range of 110 km on a full charge. Corrit says that these e-bikes are compatible with custom bike covers & mobile holders, which will be complimentary with Hover 2.0+, but sold as accessories for Hover 2.0. These e-bikes are manufactured in India at Corrit Electric’s factory in Greater Noida.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mayur Misra, Founder & Director of Corrit Electric said, “We are excited to bring two new versions of the OG Hover to the market. We are confident that our products, Hover 2.0 and Hover 2.0 +, will transform how consumers commute. On the business front, the offline store at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida is just the beginning for us. We are aggressively working towards expanding our footprint across the country with 50 offline dealerships by March 2023.”

