Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Taking a bike taxi during the ongoing situation is possibly the safest mode of public transport as it is a more open and personalized way for intracity travel and is less dangerous in terms of the transmission of the virus compared to other public modes of transport like cabs, buses and trains.

By:Published: March 18, 2020 3:02:03 PM

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, many companies have given the provision of Work From Home to its employees. However, there are still many who have to still commute to their offices. With the tricky situation at hand, taking public transport can be dangerous and hence, people are being advised to commute from their personal vehicles, if it is really required. However, taking a bike taxi is a more open and personalized way for intracity travel and is less dangerous in terms of the spreading of the virus compared to other public modes of transport like cabs, buses and trains. The reason being that a person clearly has lesser exposure in bike taxi and also lesser risks due to the limited interaction with the rider.

Now, Rapido – a bike taxi service has announced some preventive measures that it has instructed to its captains (Rapido riders) in order to ensure safer rides. In order to maintain proper hygiene, Rapido customers will be provided with half helmets as opposed to full-face helmets. The company has also said in a statement that their captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene. Whenever a customer takes a ride, the captain has to make sure that the pillion seat is properly sanitized before every ride. Moreover, the captain has to wear a mask at all times.

Rapido says that it is also educating its customers and captains on how can they minimize exposure to the virus by following certain precautionary measures and good hygiene practices. For this, the company sends out notifications for its Rapido mobile app and the user can also give feedback regarding the hygiene from the app after completing the ride.

We hope this sends out a positive message to other cab and taxi services as well. Stay safe people!

