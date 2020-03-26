Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

A recent estimate by SIAM says that the auto industry will have to face a loss of Rs 2,300 crore daily with plant closures.

By:Published: March 26, 2020 7:01:35 PM

Amid the 21-day lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus that is spreading at a frightening speed, multiple automakers have announced their plant shutdown to prevent the situation from getting worse. The latest one to announce a plant shutdown is Benelli that started its second innings in India a few months back. The company said in a press statement that its manufacturing and assembly plant in Hyderabad will remain closed till 31st March 2020. Benelli adds that it has been monitoring the situation closely and ensured that necessary measures were taken on its premises, keeping in mind the safety of its employees. The employees at Benelli from other departments will continue to work from home.

Watch our Benelli Imperiale 400 video review here:

The situation arises in India just ahead of the BS4 deadline that is all set to implement starting April 2020. That said, currently BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore are being unsold and are parked at the dealerships and stockyards. Over 12,000 dealers across India are shut amid the lockdown and hence, are not able to clear their remaining stocks. In this regard, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) had requested the Supreme Court for the extension of sale of BS4 vehicles till the 31st of May.

While the said body feels quite confident about this, it is yet to hear on the same. Now what remains to be seen is whether the Supreme Court extends the timeline and if not, dealers will have to face a huge loss with the pending inventory. A recent estimate by SIAM says that the auto industry will have to face a loss of Rs 2,300 crore daily with plant closures. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay indoors and keep yourself and others safe amid this lockdown. Avoid riding/driving in this situation no matter how strong the urge is!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM