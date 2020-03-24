Coronavirus Fear! Jawa, Forty-Two, Perak deliveries to delay further as production stops

The Pithampur plant where Jawa Motorcycles are made is expected to see a capacity of up to 10,000 motorcycles per month once the situation normalizes.

Classic Legends has announced that it has suspended the production at its facility due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak across the world. The company said in a press statement that it is taking all the necessary precautions and is adhering to the Government directives in order to ensure the containment of the outbreak. Classic Legends says that with the long waitlist of customers, there was a negligible inventory of components from suppliers as parts were used almost immediately to produce motorcycles as soon as their arrival. Consequently, there has been a severe impact on the supply chain as well.

The company further said that the supply chain has a dependency, mostly in an indirect manner through Tier 2 suppliers, on Chinese manufacturers for NIKASIL coating and a few other items such as the LCD panel in the speedometer. Moreover, in India, the component suppliers across the spectrum are in different stages of closure that has impacted the production schedules and hence, the deliveries as well. With this, the deliveries for Jawa and Forty-Two deliveries for February and March have been affected and the same is expected to continue in April as well.

Furthermore, Classic Legends announces that Perak deliveries will not begin on the 2nd of April as announced earlier due to the supply disruptions. The company will announce updated delivery timelines for all models once clarity emerges. The Pithampur plant where Jawa Motorcycles are made is expected to see a capacity of up to 10,000 motorcycles per month once the situation normalizes. The company believes that with the increased numbers, Jawa customers can expect quicker deliveries and also, new customers will have to wait lesser for their motorcycles.

Speaking on this, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said that these are unprecedented times. The brand’s thoughts are foremost on the safety and well-being of its customers and people engaged with Class Legends in different capacities. He added that coming to the disruption in production and delivery, the company is confident and prepared to overcome the blip that COVID-19 has caused.

