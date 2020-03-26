Coronavirus effect! Rapido bike taxi restricts operations amid 21-day lockdown: To support only essential services

Rapido is also offering a group insurance cover worth Rs 10 Lakhs for its Captains to shield them from financial burden in case of hospitalization.

Bike taxi service Rapido has announced that it has temporarily suspended operations in India till further notice amid the 21-day lockdown period. The company said that it will be operating with a minimal network of vehicles in order to support essential services such as hospitals, doctors, nurses, and govt. staff. Rapido issued a press statement saying that COVID-19 is a growing pandemic and fighting it is a priority for us at Rapido. It added that after closely monitoring the on-ground scenario, Rapido is temporarily suspending its services. However, the services will be operational with a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, for hospitals, doctors, nurses and govt. staff.

Rapido says that it understands these are challenging times and is working internally with its city teams to help support the livelihood of its Captains in these difficult times. It adds that it is undertaking some positive measures to ensure that the Captains are able to maintain a secure lifestyle during these tough times. Rapido also says that it is already taking measures and precautions to ensure the safety of its Captains from COVID-19 virus. Additionally, the company is offering a group insurance cover worth Rs 10 Lakhs for its Captains to shield them from financial burden in case of hospitalization.

Earlier, Rapido announced some preventive measures it has taken to ensure the safety of its customers. The company said that Rapido customers will be provided half helmets and its captains are also instructed to maintain personal hygiene. Moreover, the company said that whenever a customer takes a ride, the Rapido captain has to make sure the proper sanitization of the pillion seat and has to essentially wear a mask at all times.

