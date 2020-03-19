Coronavirus Effect! Ather Energy halts test rides, enquiries: How you can still ride away the 450X!

Ather Energy is currently accepting orders only for the 450X electric scooter through its official website. If you buy the scooter by paying the upfront price, it will cost you Rs 1.49 lakh (starting, ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

By:Published: March 19, 2020 11:52:05 AM

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the normal functioning of people in the country has been affected badly. Be it working it the offices or production in major factories, everything seems to be off the track with the fear of spreading the virus. Multiple manufacturers have revealed that the production has been affected due to the COVID-19 while there are some that continue to still remain unaffected. Now, Ather Energy has suspended the test rides for its 450X electric scooter. Moreover, the Bengaluru-based startup has also halted the enquiries for the electric scooter at its Experience centers across India as a precautionary measure.

The company has been taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus. Now, you must be thinking of how one can still ride away the Ather 450X to their homes. Well, before you think that the headline is clickbait, it is certainly not as the deliveries of the Ather electric scooters are still very much on track. When we contacted the company for details on this, Ather Energy said that there is no effect on the deliveries of the scooter due to the present situation and only customers who are coming to take the delivery of their scooter are allowed in the Experience centers.

Also, the company said that the production also remains unaffected and the plant is functioning in the usual manner. Ather Energy is currently accepting orders only for the 450X electric scooter through its official website. If you buy the scooter by paying the upfront price, it will cost you Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (both, ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with Plus and Pro packs respectively. The said prices exclude costs for insurance and registration while it includes everything with battery ownership too.

Quite confusing? Know the in-depth pricing structure with all the details in the link below.

Also Read Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

