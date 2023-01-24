Continental to introduce new single-channel ABS for India in 2023

Continental India will introduce a new single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) solution for two-wheelers in the second half of 2023. It will be offered in sub-125cc motorcycles as well.

Hanover-based German technology company Continental recently held a media round table in India and announced its business plans and future roadmap for safety technologies. Continental Automotive revealed that the company is working on a next-gen single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) for two-wheelers which is being developed especially for the Indian market.

Continental’s ABS modules (Representative image)

Continental India first introduced the single-channel ABS solution for two-wheelers back in 2019 and it’s currently used in 125cc to 200cc vehicles. It also manufactures dual-channel ABS for motorcycles with high engine displacement. Now, the company is working on the next-gen ABS module for motorcycles. It is developed in India from the scratch for the first time at its Bengaluru-based Tech Centre.

Continental’s new single-channel ABS for India:

Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental India’s President and CEO, said that this new-generation ABS will be industrialised in the second half of this year. Matthias Matic, Head of Safety and Motion (SAM) business area, added that India is the largest motorcycle market in the world and this is a demand-specific development to enhance safety for two-wheelers.

It’s worth mentioning that ABS (anti-lock braking system) is currently mandatory in India for all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of more than 125cc. For two-wheelers less than 125cc, CBS (combined braking system) is required by the norms. However, Continental’s new single-channel ABS will be a cost-effective solution and it will be offered in sub-125cc products as well.

According to Doreswamy, the major differences between the next-generation single-channel ABS and the current modules are that the new-gen version will be more optimised in terms of cost and performance. Also, it will be more connected in terms of future requirements. Continental is closely working with several OEMs on this development and its new ABS solution could be later exported to other developing countries as well.

