Combat Bomber bike with 2163cc engine, aircraft grade frame means Confederate Motorcycles are back!

Confederate Motorcycles were believed to have gone extinct when we all thought that its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc. had abandoned it. But, how do you abandon something so intricate and so unique? Confederate motorcycles aren't one of those run off the mill sort of bikes. One look and jaws drop to the floor. And now, the owner company has revived them by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and the high-end motorcycles will be manufactured in Birmingham, AL. The brand's website has been updated with new and pre-owned motorcycles, along with plans to introduce a new version of Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith.

After Confederate Motors Inc. was rebranded to Curtiss Motorcycle Company Inc., Ernest Lee Capital LLC announced that it had acquired the intellectual property rights to the Confederate brands and designs.

Confederate Motorcycles LLC immediately announced plans to continue to sell the last remaining Confederate P-51 Combat Fighters and FA-13 Combat Bombers and to begin production of its latest Confederate G3 Fighter immediately. The Confederate website also features a number of previously owned factory reconditioned Confederate motorcycles each with less than 800 km on them.

“We are currently designing the next run of bikes that will each be available with a number of customer-selectable options. We personally did not want to see the Confederate brand disappear into the ether,” said Ernest Lee.

Lee believes the Confederate name is “no more synonymous with racism than is ‘Rebel’ or the Confederate Flag itself. We acknowledge that there are some that disagree with our viewpoint but felt that allowing individuals to discuss their differences of opinion is paramount to the democracy in which we all live. We want to continue that tradition at Confederate; building innovative and original bikes that draw crowds everywhere they ride.”

According to the Confederate Motorcycles Facebook Page, Confederate has plans to reintroduce an all-new Confederate Hellcat next year, with a newly designed Confederate Wraith to follow thereafter.