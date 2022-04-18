Comparo: Hero Destini 125 XTec vs Fascino Hybrid, Jupiter 125, Activa 125, Access 125

Here’s how the Hero Destini 125 fares against its rivals – TVS Jupiter 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid, Suzuki Access 125, and Honda Activa 125. Read on to find out which one suits your needs best.

Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 rivals the likes of Yamaha Fascino Hybrid, TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, and Suzuki Access 125 in our market. To make it stand out from the rest, the indigenous brand has recently updated the Destini 125 with the XTec suffix. Well, the XTec badge also comes with a host of updates to the 125cc scooter. But all of these additions make it conquer the competition? We find out in this competition check story.

Which one’s more affordable of all?

The Hero Destini 125 XTec is launched at Rs. 79,999, ex-showroom. Talking of rivals, the Suzuki Access 125 is priced from Rs. 75,600 onwards, whereas the Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid have a starting price of Rs. 74,989 and Rs. 80,530, respectively. The TVS Jupiter 125, on the other hand, is priced from Rs. 78,175, ex-showroom.

Models Hero Destini 125 XTec Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid TVS Jupiter 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Price Rs. 79,999 Rs. 80,530 Rs. 78,175 Rs. 74 989 Rs. 75,600

Powerful motors onboard?

The Destini 125 XTec sources power from a 124.6cc engine that produces 8.97 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak output. The Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid uses a 125cc motor belting out 8.08 bhp against 10.3 Nm. The Honda Activa 125 joins the bandwagon with the 123.97cc motor and a peak output of 8.17 bhp/10.3 Nm. The Suzuki Access’ motor displaces 124cc to produce a peak power output of 8.58 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The TVS Jupiter 125 belts out 8.04 bhp against 10.5 Nm. All of these scooters come equipped with CVT units.

Models Hero Destini 125 XTec Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid TVS Jupiter 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Power 8.97 bhp 8.08 bhp 8.04 bhp 8.17 bhp 8.58 bhp Torque 10.4 Nm 10.3 Nm 10.5 Nm 10.3 Nm 10 Nm

Superiorly spec’d?

Since length, width, and height aren’t the deciding factors while making a fix between these scooters, we’ll keep them away for now. Aspects like the seat height, fuel tank capacity, suspension type, and brakes influence the decision instead.

Models Hero Destini 125 XTec Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid TVS Jupiter 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Seat height 778 mm 780 mm 790 mm 712 mm 773 mm Weight 114 kg 99 kg 108 kg 109 kg 104 kg Fuel tank 5L 5.2L 5.1L 5.3L 5L Brakes F/R Drum/Drum Disc/Drum Disc/Drum Disc/Drum Disc/Drum

Starting with the Hero Destini 125 XTec, it has a saddle height of 778 mm, while the fuel tank capacity is rated at 5 litres. The Destini 125 XTec misses out on the option of disc brakes, but it comes with telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Similarly, other scooters also come with telescopic front forks and a unit tube at the rear.

The Activa 125 has the lowest seat height of 712 mm, followed by the 773 mm seat height of the Suzuki Access 125. Next in the increasing order is the Fascino with a seat height of 780 mm. The tallest of all remains the TVS Jupiter 125 with a seat height of 790 mm. The fuel tank capacity for these scooters remains roughly 5 litres.

Features loaded of all?

The Hero Destini 125 XTec offers a semi-digital instrument cluster that is Bluetooth-enabled. It alerts the rider for SMS and incoming calls. However, the Suzuki Access 125 is the only scooter available with a fully-digital cockpit, which offers turn-by-turn navigation functionality as well. Sadly, no other scooter comes with the option of Bluetooth connectivity. The Jupiter 125’s instrument console, on the other hand, sports a small multi-information-display.

