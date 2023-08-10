Come September TVS RTR 310 will be launched: What to expect

After a series of spy photos surfacing on the net, TVS is all set to launch the RTR 310 in September.

It’s been some time coming, but TVS Motor has finally confirmed that the Apache RTR 310 will make its debut in September. Based on the latest teaser shared by the two-wheeler manufacturer, the flagship Apache street fighter will break cover on September 6. The production-ready RTR 310 was recently caught testing. Here’s what we know so far.

Apache RTR 310: Design

I’m not sure if many remember the Draken-X21, a concept showcased by TVS at the 2014 Auto Expo, but the new RTR 310 naked roadster borrows a lot of design elements from it. In all fairness, the concept was the DNA of the entire Apache family’s exterior layout. The RTR 310 continues with the same ethos with a large muscular tank with prominent extensions.

The rear has a razor’s edge angular design that has some resemblance to the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. The spy images reveal that the RTR 310 will sport fangs like twin vertical LED rear lights, grab rails and a split seat. The ride position is also expected to be slightly on the sporty side with the foot pegs pushed back. What is interesting to note is that the number plate is pushed all the down onto the rear tyre hugger and in typical Apache style, the new RTR 310 will sport angular exhaust system.

Apache RTR 310: Engine Specs

No prize in guessing this, but the RTR 310 will use the RR310’s 321cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is also shared with BMW Motorrad. It has an output of 33.5 bhp and 27.3Nm of torque. The RTR 310 is expected to offer multiple riding modes like Sport, Rain and Urban like the RR310. Apart from this, it will be equipped with dual channel ABS, slipper clutch and throttle-by-wire. The spy images don’t reveal whether the new street fighter will come with a comprehensive all-digital instrument cluster like the RR310, but we certainly hope so. With the sports tourer RR310 priced at Rs 2.72 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, TVS could price the roadster around Rs 2.5 lakh.

