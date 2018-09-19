Cleveland Cyclewerks Misfit priced at Rs 2.49 lakh: Costlier than KTM 390 Duke, is it really a ‘misfit’?

Cleveland Cyclewerks, an Amercian motorcycle manufacturer, announced its entry into Indian two-wheeler market during the 2018 Auto Expo when it showcased its first two motorcycles - Ace and Misfit. While the price of the CCW Ace was announced earlier this month, CCW Misfit prices have now been revealed. The price for the Misfit will start at Rs 2,49,786 (ex-showroom) and it will be available in two variants - Misfit and Gen II Misfit. Cleveland Cyclewerks was incorporated in 2009 and currently has a presence in 23 countries around the world.

Cleveland Cyclewerks Ace and Misfit series will be powered by a 229cc single-cylinder engine that produces 15.4 hp and 16 Nm of torque. The Gen II Misfit has been styled based on the original Misfit and will come equipped with a single 320 mm disc up front and a 220 mm unit at the rear.

CCW Ace series will be slightly more affordable than the Misfit and will come mounted with the same 229 cc engine. The Ace Deluxe and Ace Cafe motorcycles will come with aluminium wheels, inverted forks up front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the back.

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and is strategically important for Cleveland CycleWerks, Scott Colosimo, Founder, Cleveland CycleWerks, said during the brand's launch at the 2018 Auto Expo in February. He went on to say that the company aims to bring a "unique biking experience that is truly American" to India. The two motorcycles have been launched "keeping in mind the Indian rider, traffic, and road conditions," he added.

Cleveland Cyclewerks Ace will come in three variants - Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe.

Both Ace and Misfit will be brought to India through CKD (completely knocked down) route and will be assembled at CCW's Pune plant. The company is also about to launch its first dealership in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on 20 September.

Cleveland CycleWerks India conducted a contest on its social media platforms, asking potential customers and followers to guess the price of the CCW Ace and Misfit. The two motorcycles have a classic appeal, aimed at young buyers in India.

Cleveland Cyclewerks upcoming motorcycles in photos

Speaking of competition, the two somewhat compete with Royal Enfield motorcycles owing to classic styling and stance. However, Royal Enfield bikes are priced much more competitively and are more powerful. But, CCW motorcycles will be lighter and may be well suited for younger riders. The pricing of Ace and Misfit motorcycles might make it difficult for the two to gain substantial traction in the market, especially with the likes of KTM 390 Duke available at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).