Cleveland Cyclewerks lines up two Royal Enfield rivals: All details on Ace and Misfit India launch

Cleveland Cyclewerks made its official entry in India during the 2018 Auto Expo and the company showcased a range of retro cruisers at the biennial event. Now, the American brand has announced through its social media platforms that it will launch its motorcycles in India starting October this year. Cleveland Cyclewerks will initially sell two models in India namely Ace and Misfit. The company was earlier supposed to launch their products in India in June but now the launch has been delayed for unknown reasons. The company has joined hands with Hyderabad-based Laish Madison Motor Werks for the production and sales in India. At Auto Expo 2018, Cleveland Cyclewerks showcased four motorcycles in India namely Misfit, Ace Scrambler, Ace cafe and Ace Deluxe.

Starting with the Cleveland Misfit, the motorcycle comes based on a cafe racer inspired styling. The bike sources power from a 229cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 15.4 bhp and 16 Nm. On the other hand, as already mentioned, the company's Ace will be offered in three versions namely Scrambler, Cafe and Deluxe.

The Ace range shares its 229cc engine with the Misfit. The Ace Scrambler will come with conventional telescopic forks up front while the rest of its two siblings will be offered with inverted units. Braking will be done with the help of a 298mm disc brake up front along with a 298mm disc brake at the rear. The Cleveland Cyclewerks cruisers will come through CKD route from China and will be assembled at the company's production facility in Pune.

The upcoming Cleveland Cyclewerks Ace and Misfit cruisers are expected to be launched in India at prices nearing Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). At such price points, the bikes will give a tough fight to Royal Enfield that has been the segment leader in the market for many years now. More details on the Cleveland Cyclewerks are expected soon, so stay tuned with us!