Cleveland Cyclewerks Ace priced more than Rs 80,000 above Royal Enfield Classic 350! Here’s why

Cleveland Cyclewerks was launched in India during the Auto Expo 2018 in February when it showcased it Ace and Misfit motorcycles promising that they would be launched soon. Now, the company has revealed the price for its Ace model, which will be available in three iterations - Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe. While no further details are known yet, the price revealed is likely that of the Ace Deluxe. Cleveland Cyclewerks is an American motorcycles manufacturer that was incorporated in 2009 and has a presence in 23 countries across the world.

Cleveland Cyclewerks Ace range of motorcycles is powered by a 229cc single-cylinder air-cooled four-stroke engine that puts out 15.4 hp and 16 Nm of torque.

Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe will come with aluminium wheels, inverted forks up front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The Scrambler and Cafe will be limited production variants of the Ace, and are not available in all 23 countries.

The motorcycle manufacturer will also eventually launch Cleveland Cyclewerks Misfit, which will be available in two variants - Misfit and Gen II Misfit. The Misfit range will also be powered by the same engine that powers the Ace motorcycles.

The Gen II Misfit comes with a single 320 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the back, and is fitted with gold finish inverted forks up front.

Cleveland Cyclewerks upcoming motorcycles in photos

Cleveland CycleWerks India conducted a contest on its social media platforms, asking potential customers and followers to guess the price of the CCW Ace. The company has now revealed the correct answer to the contest. The Ace is priced at Rs 2,23,567.

CCW Ace has an overall classic appeal and has been aimed at young buyers in India. When it comes to its rivals in the country, the Ace does not directly compete with Royal Enfield motorcycles owing to a bigger price tag and smaller power figures. However, CCW motorcycles will be lighter.