Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

The price difference between the two bikes here is Rs 18,500.

By:November 27, 2021 10:45 AM

There are broadly two kinds of two-wheeler users in India: the commuter buyer who needs a two-wheeler to travel from point A to B (the choice here usually is 100-150cc engine capacity), and the aspirational buyer who has an intense desire to own a two-wheeler not just to commute but also to flaunt or simply feel good (150cc and above).

Now, how do you flaunt? One of the ways is by accessorising your two-wheeler. To service the latter category of buyers, companies like Royal Enfield offer a wide array of accessories. We ride the Royal Enfield Classic Chrome fitted with some of the company’s Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

The new Classic Chrome, priced Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom), itself is a striking motorcycle—it reflects the look and feel of British motorcycles from the 1950s, and is available in dual-tone colour tanks in two colourways (chrome red and chrome bronze).

But you can deck it up, and make it look even more striking by spending less than 10% of its sticker price. We ride a unit fitted with a silver sump guard (Rs 2,750), rear rack (Rs 2,750), foot pegs (Rs 2,500), Airfly engine guard (Rs 4,250) and black touring mirrors (Rs 6,250), totalling Rs 18,500.

First, the reaction of passers-by: The decked up Classic Chrome turns heads wherever you ride it. Especially the Airfly engine guard and the black touring mirrors help it stand out.

But in addition to the looks, are there any changes to the motorcycle in terms of riding?

Silver sump guard: It helps protect the engine from pebbles etc that may deflect from the front tyre while riding off the road. It may not be a must-have accessory but is a desired one; it also gives the Classic Chrome a distinctive appearance.

Rear rack: It’s a very functional accessory; in case you go on a long road trip, it can be used to tie the luggage (like a bag).

Foot-pegs: These make long-distance riding slightly more comfortable. As compared to the foot-pegs you get with the naked Classic Chrome, these have a bigger surface area and also absorb vibrations better.

Airfly engine guard: It’s not a must-have accessory; riding in narrow lanes that exist in Indian small towns and even metro cities, it makes the motorcycle slightly more difficult to manoeuvre.

Black touring mirrors: While these have a distinctive appearance, you cannot adjust these once these have been fitted onto the Classic Chrome. It’s an accessory you can even ignore, because as compared to stock rear-view mirrors, these show you slightly lesser rearward area.

These aren’t all. The Classic Chrome can be fitted with accessories costing up to Rs 40,000 in total (including pannier, touring screen, passenger backrest, touring seats and alloy wheels).

