Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Classic Legends is currently present in 150 cities across India with a total of 187 Jawa motorcycle dealerships.

By:Updated: Jun 02, 2021 5:43 PM

 

As India prepares for the next unlock post the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Classic Legends has announced its expansion plans. The company says that bookings on the Jawa Forty Two command a waiting period as of now, but the customers are going to see accelerated deliveries soon. The brand says that this will be made possible as the company continued its operations during the last few months, despite tough conditions backed by the resolve and determination of the workforce. That said, this has helped Classic Legends create a pipeline to fulfill the delivery commitments to the customers who have booked their bikes, the company said in a statement. The company also revealed that the AllStar Black for the new Jawa Forty Two accounted for approximately 50% of the bookings.

Watch Video | BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

Classic Legends is currently present in 150 cities across India with a total of 187 Jawa dealerships. Going forward, the brand aims to take this count to 275 dealerships by August 2021 after which it targets 500 outlets in the next 12 months in the country. Speaking on this, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said that the company started predominately with metro and tier-1 footprint that suffered the most during the second wave of the pandemic. He added that there is a massive demand for Jawa dealerships and the company is now focussing on expanding into smaller towns.

Joshi further stated that the brand’s efforts to ramp up to cater to this demand were heavily affected by the lockdown restrictions, especially at the supplier end. He stated that while Classic Legends has enhanced its capacities and capabilities, some of the suppliers, especially in the western region, were severely affected by the ongoing pandemic. That said, the deliveries of the bikes also suffered due to dealerships complying with the restrictions in April and, even more so, in May.

