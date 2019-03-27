Chinese rival of KTM 390 Duke spotted in India! CF Moto 400NK launch in mid-2019

The upcoming CF Moto 400NK has been spotted testing in India very recently. After the 250NK, 650NK and 650MT, this is the fourth model by the company that has been spied testing in India. The upcoming naked streetfighter by the Chinese manufacturer has been snapped testing very recently in Hyderabad by Riding Vlogs. Powering the CF Moto 400NK is a 400cc, twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 41 bhp and 34 Nm. The suspension system of the CF Moto 400NK comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

Watch the CF Moto 400NK spy video here:

The CF Moto 400NK comes to a halt with the help of twin 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer as standard for added safety and more effective braking. The upcoming CF Moto 400NK tips the scales at 206 kg, which is indeed heavy for a motorcycle of this segment. CF Moto will be bringing its motorcycles to India via the CKD route and will be assembling them at the AMW's production facility in Hyderabad.

The CF Moto 400NK is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will primarily challenge the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R and the Benelli TNT 300 in the segment. The market for the 300cc naked bikes in India is currently on a boom and the CF Moto 400NK might appeal to the buyers if priced right. A few days back, Honda launched the CB300R at an attractive Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) primarily to challenge the likes of the KTM 390 Duke. More details on the upcoming CF Moto 400 NK expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Video Source: Riding Vlogs (YouTube)