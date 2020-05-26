Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China’s copycat design practice fails again

Piaggio Group has recently won a battle against Chinese copycat designs after a company tried to mimic the design of the Primavera.

In the past, we have been bringing you numerous examples of Chinese copy bikes and have been slamming them due to the lack of creativity and innovation in them. The very recent example being the Benda BD250GS that mimics the highly respected Triumph Speed Triple. Such copy cat bikes not only are a clear indication of the ideology of the Chinese manufacturers but also represents an industry that is surviving just on the basis of original designs. Now, here comes a good news!

Piaggio Group has recently announced that a design used by a Chinese company that mimics Vespa scooters, showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show were removed by the authorities after Piaggio lodged a complaint. After this, the said design by the Chinese company has also been declared invalid by invalidity division of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The body cancelled the registration of the said Chinese vehicles since it was “incapable of eliciting a different general impression with respect to the registered design” of the Vespa Primavera. The body also pointed out that the registration was an unlawful attempt in order to reproduce the scooter’s aesthetic elements. Piaggio Group further said that the Vespa Primavera is protected by the design registered by the brand in 2013, all thanks to the three-dimensional trademark of the Vespa scooter and the design copyright.

Well, this fight against Chinese copycat design seems just the beginning as the company says that the invalidity proceedings are part of the wider activities against counterfeiting undertaken by Piaggio Group for years and hence, an action against more copycat designs can be expected. With the company’s proactiveness against such cheap designs, Piaggio has led to the cancellation of over 50 trademarks registered by third parties in the last 2 years.

All said and done, this is certainly a good news as manufacturers invest loads of money for getting the design of their vehicles right. On the other hand, some Chinese companies copy such designs in no time. We hope that more and more manufacturers join this battle so that this copycat practice in China comes to an end, once and for all!

